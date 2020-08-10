PASCO, WA - Beginning fall 2020, Columbia Basin College’s School of Computer Science will begin offering students the opportunity to earn an Associate in Computer Science Direct Transfer Agreement (DTA) degree.

This pathway will provide students with a solid foundation, preparing them for competitive computer science programs at universities in Washington state.

The new degree is designed to help meet the local need for qualified programmers; currently there are more jobs for software developers than there are computer science graduates.

“Computer Science is a high-demand, high-wage field, and now local students will have an affordable option for completing their first two years of prerequisites here at CBC before transferring to a university,” said Rod Taylor, CBC’s Dean for Math, Science & Engineering.

CBC offers this degree for students choosing to earn a pre-computer science degree in preparation for transfer. Students should connect with their transferring university to understand GPA and any other requirements for admittance into their computer science program.

Washington universities honoring CBC’s new DTA include:

· Central Washington University

· Eastern Washington University

· The Evergreen State College

· University of Washington Seattle

· University of Washington Tacoma

· Washington State University

· Gonzaga University

· Heritage University

· Pacific Lutheran University

· Seattle Pacific Unversity

· Seattle University

· Whitworth University

For more information about CBC’s new Computer Science DTA degree, visit www.columbiabasin.edu/cs or call 509-543-1452.