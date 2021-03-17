CBC Open Doors program is giving Tri-Cities High Schoolers a second chance

PASCO, WA – For the first time since its launch over a year ago, the CBC “Soar to Success” Open Doors program has students enrolled from all three major local school districts: Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland.
Open Doors is a re-engagement program for students between the ages of 16 and 21. Local school districts and Columbia Basin College collaborate to identify the best pathway for referred students to complete their high school diploma or equivalency and transition to their next goal, whether that is employment or further education. There is no cost to the student to participate in the Open Doors program. Local school districts refer prospective Open Doors students to CBC.
“Some students just aren’t as suited to the traditional high school model and we are really lucky in this area that so many local school districts have alternative methods they can use like this to reengage students and to help them find their way forward,” says CBC Director for Transitional Studies Erin Holloway.
Classes are offered in the morning, early afternoon and evening throughout the year, and are currently being offered online. A retention specialist assists students year-round with employment skill development, career guidance and educational planning. The specialist will also be there to help connect students to other support services as needed.
There are no entrance exams to qualify for the program, although students are given placement tests in English and math to ensure they begin their CBC coursework at the appropriate level.
Students pursuing a high school diploma will receive their official diploma from the high school they originally attended, and will be invited to take part in CBC’s GED/High School completion ceremony upon graduation.