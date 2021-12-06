CBC-West Testing Site in Pasco collecting Toys For Tots donations

PASCO, Wash.-
This year, the staff at the CBC-West Testing site is helping people give back by partnering with Toys For Tots.
Craig Patterson is the Incident Commander at the CBC-West site.
"The community has been so wonderful to us here that we just wanted to do something for the community as well," said Patterson.
Last year, people donated more than 100 toys to the site.
"Last year we had several boxes full of toys by this time last year. This year it's gotten off to a little bit slower start," said Patterson.
You can drop off donations until December 20th. The CBC-West site will be open for testing through the 24th but will be closed on Christmas day.
This year, there are a lot more options for testing and results are coming back in about 1-2 days.
"Our testing has been running between 24 and 48 hours. As low as 12 to 14 hours and as high as 72 hours," said Patterson.
The CBC-West site is located at 3110 W. Argent Rd in Pasco. It's open Friday through Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
