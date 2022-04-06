PASCO, Wash. —
Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium is reopening Saturday, April 9, holding its first public event in over two years. The reopening will feature Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity, the movie narrated by Liam Neeson.
Following the showing of Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity, 19 films will be featured for public viewing at the planetarium. Showings will be on the first and third Friday of the month at 7 p.m. and the second and fourth Saturday of the month at 2 p.m.
“After two difficult years, I am so excited to finally be able to offer the wonders of the universe to our community again! I know our patrons have been eager for this day to come, and I want to thank them for their patience and care,” said Planetarium and Observatory Director, Erin Steinert. “We are readier than ever to once again be able to teach, engage, and captivate our visitors of all ages, and to help inspire a new generation of students to look up.”
All of the films are accompanied with a live night sky presentation, showing planet positions, constellations and deep sky objects. The movies cover a range of scientific topics and age ranges.
Tickets will not be sold at the counter. Tickets must be purchased through Tix. Adult tickets are $8, tickets for seniors age 60 and older are $7 and tickets for children ages 6-12 are $5.
This online COVID-19 attestation form must be filled out no more than 24 hours prior to visiting CBC. Your ticket will not be refunded and you will not be allowed in if you have not filled out the form.
The Bechtel National Planetarium is located at the CBC Pasco Campus, 2600 North 20th Avenue, in the D-Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.