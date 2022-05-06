PASCO, WA. - Today is National Space Day and Columbia Basin College's Planetarium is celebrating with a viewing of the stars tonight.
The staff will be talking about ancient culture, mythology and how they align the buildings with the stars.
The planetarium has been open for nearly 10 years and with the COVID shut down, they were unable to have guests for two of those years until last month when they re-opened.
CBC's Planetarium director, Erin Steinert, says "We've seen thousands of people coming through our doors and we're so so happy to finally be re-opening our doors to the public. All of our shows are an hour long, they begin with a live presentation of the night sky and wrap up with a movie."
Fun fact about the planetarium theater is that it's the biggest in the state of Washington!
If you don't get the chance to be with them tonight, Steinert says the public shows are on the first and third Fridays of the month at 7 p.m. and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month at 2 p.m.
Click here to learn more about the planetarium.
