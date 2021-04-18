CBDR Diver Shares Water Safety Tips as Weather Warms Up

KENNEWICK, WA-
Brock Long is the Operations Director and a Rescue Diver at Columbia Basin Dive Rescue.
"Water's not forgiving. It doesn't care how good of a swimmer you are," said Long.
Another thing to keep in mind is this water is fast and super cold--so keep cold water gear handy if you do go in.
"Especially right now as the weather is getting warmer, it's still 48-degree water," said Long.
He says before you get in the water, the number one thing that you can do is wear a life jacket.
"It's a great river. It's huge. Got a lot of stuff you can do on it but being safe and smart, you know, wearing your life jacket, seeing what the weather is doing," said Long.
There are a few ways to prevent yourself and others from getting in dangerous situations in the bodies of water we love to enjoy.
Long says if you're swimming, kayaking, or paddleboarding, you should try your best to stick to the shoreline. If you do find yourself further out than you wanted--there's a swimming technique that can help.
"Swimming up-river and at an angle will push you into the shore a lot quicker than downriver," said Long.
Between this time last year through September, CBDR got about fifty calls.
"When you go out just have fun, be smart, understand what the current is doing, where you're swimming," said Long.