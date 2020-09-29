CDC and health district warn against traditional Halloween

TRI-CITIES, WA- Both the Center for Disease Control and the Benton Franklin Health District are warning against participating in a traditional Halloween especially trick-or-treating.
They encourage holiday participants to find other ways to celebrate the holiday. One of the ways is by doing different forms of trick-or-treating. This can include having a stay at home version, a virtual one, or a one in which a bowl of candy is left in the yard or doorstep. If that is the option households choose the health district would like you to wash your hands before touching anything.
"Before you put things out you want to make sure you are washing your hands well so that you don’t transmit anything that’s really the most important thing," said Dr. Amy Person of the Benton Franklin Health District.
The CDC warns against things such as parties, haunted houses, and hayrides. They call these activities high risk for the virus. They would also recommend costume wearers to incorporate a non-costume mask into their costume. The health district would like parents and individuals to still take heavy precautions and not relax because it is a holiday.
"I think it is important when parents are weighing risks with some activities is to remember that any time there are encounters where people are either not wearing masks or not maintaining six-foot distance or sharing things that may have been touched by multiple other people that the risk of transmitting COVID goes up," said Dr. Person.