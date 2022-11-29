WASHINGTON, D.C.-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that it is awarding Washington state public health departments over $60 million in grants.
The grant funds will strengthen state's public health workforce, infrastructure, and capacity.
The grants awarded to Washington state are part of $3 billion in public health funding included in the American Rescue Plan.
The CDC is awarding $44.04 million to the Washington state Department of Health and another $19.5 million to the King County Public Health Department.
"Thanks to these grants, public health departments across Washington state will be able to hire and train staff, modernize data systems, strengthen local partnerships, address inequities, improve communications to fight misinformation, and make sure they have whatever they need to serve our communities," said Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) after the CDC announcement.
