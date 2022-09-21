ATLANTA, Ga.-
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 4 out of 5 pregnancy related deaths in the United States are preventable.
The CDC analyzed data from 2017-2019 and determined that the leading causes of pregnancy related deaths are:
Mental health conditions.
Excessive bleeding.
Cardiac or coronary conditions.
Infection
Embolism
Cardiomyopathy.
Hypertensive disorders.
According to the CDC these issues are preventable through such measures as, wider access to insurance coverage, post-pregnancy medical follow ups, and a coordinated system of referrals and coordination.
