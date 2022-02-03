The CDC released a new webpage designated for healthcare professionals to help support during and after their pregnancies.
This is a part of the "Hear Her" campaign, which was created to educate others about symptoms women should be aware of during and after pregnancy. Their goal is to reduce the amount of pregnancy-related deaths.
According to the CDC, almost 2 in 3 women suffer from complications that could be avoided and about 700 women die every year in the U.S due to those complications.
Cheryl Larry-Osman Bellamy, a perinatal clinical nurse, says "Any bleeding in pregnancy is a sign that there could be complications, and we need to find out what is causing that bleeding, leaking fluids before the mother is 37 weeks before she goes into labor is of concern as well, other things such as pain are not common in pregnancies."
Other symptoms include: extreme swelling of your hands and face, high fever, headaches that don't go away and sudden stop or slow of the baby's movements.
The campaign is encouraging women to speak out when something doesn't feel right. They're also encouraging friends and family members to become aware of these symptoms to help pregnant women during times of need, even after giving birth.
Healthcare professionals play a critical role in helping their patients avoid maternal mortality. If you’re feeling like something is not right, try to avoid any kind of medication until you call or see your doctor.
"We want to see the patient or have contact with them in some manner to decide what needs to be done, we want to be cautious of taking medications that could map something that is very severe," added Cheryl.
If you are pregnant or are in between the one year mark after giving birth, make sure you inform your doctor about any concerning symptoms you may be experiencing.
For additional information, you can visit https://www.cdc.gov/hearher/index.html