OLYMPIA, Wash.-
On Friday, January 10 public high schools across Washington will celebrate Temperance and Good Citizenship Day.
2023 marks the 100-year anniversary of Temperance and Good Citizenship Day and state law provides specific instructions to schools for its observance.
“One of the goals of our K-12 education system is to prepare our students for a lifetime of civic engagement," said Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal.
According to a press release from the Washington Secretary of State's Office (OSOS), on Temperance and Good Citizenship Day, high-school seniors can register to vote during their social studies classes, either with a printed voter-registration form or via VoteWA.gov, Washington’s online voter portal.
“Registering to vote early in life is the first step toward being civically engaged and becoming a lifelong voter,” said Secretary of State Steve Hobbs.
The OSOS partnered with the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) to add Temperance and Good Citizenship Day to the Future Voter program.
Future Voter allows 16- and 17-year-olds to sign up as future voters and be automatically registered to vote when they become eligible.
