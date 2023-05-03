PASCO, Wash.- The Tri-Cities community is invited to the annual Cinco de Mayo celebration in downtown Pasco on May 5 and 6.
Presented by the Downtown Pasco Development Association and the City of Pasco the Cinco de Mayo festival celebrates culture and diversity and will feature two days of events according to a press release from Franklin County.
The Cinco de Mayo festival is centered on the corner of 4th and Lewis and will feature cultural dancing, traditional foods, music, games, a parade, boxing, a kid zone, bands, a car show and more according to today's press release.
Cinco de Mayo festival schedule:
Friday, May 5: Cultural Night. Peanuts Park, 109 S. 4th Ave. 6-8 p.m.
- Traditional and cultural dancers and performers.
Saturday, May 6: Cinco de Mayo Fest and Parade and Community Entertainment.
- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. parade around Volunteer Park.
- 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Community Entertainment. Peanuts Park.
