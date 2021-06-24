Celebrate Cinema Week with AMC

KENNEWICK, WA -  AMC is celebrating Cinema Week with an all-out feast of AMC Perfectly Popcorn! Guests who purchase any size popcorn at any AMC nationwide can enjoy All You Can Eat Popcorn while they’re at the theatre.

This is one of several promotions AMC is running for moviegoers during the first-ever Cinema Week, an industry wide celebration of movies on the big screen, and arrives just in time for the premiere of one of this year’s most anticipated blockbusters, F9: THE FAST SAGA.

 

Tags