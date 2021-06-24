...DANGEROUS HEAT EXPECTED THROUGH THE WEEKEND AND INTO NEXT
WEEK...
A strong high pressure system will build over the Pacific
Northwest through the weekend and into next week. Sinking air
under the high pressure will result in very hot temperatures and
the potential for record highs from Saturday into next week for
most areas.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO
THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 108 to
114 expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In
Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is some possibility that all time
record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during
this heat wave.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&