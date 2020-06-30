YAKIMA, WA - The City of Yakima is asking community members to fill sidewalks and driveways with festive chalk art to celebrate the 4th of July.
Leading up to July 4th, community members are urged to use chalk to draw colorful fireworks or other designs that inspire them.
Even though traditional celebrations of the 4th of July may not be happening due to COVID-19, it is still possible to celebrate in a different way by displaying your art to brighten local neighborhoods.
Once you are done designing, community members can post their creations on social media using the #ChalkYakima hashtag.
“This is a great opportunity for Yakima to mark Independence Day in a fun and safe way," said Communications & Public Affairs Director Randy Beehler.