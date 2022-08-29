Movie theater generic

TRI-CITIES, Wash.-

Movie fans are invited to celebrate the first-ever National Cinema Day on Saturday, September, 3rd.

Tickets for all movies will be $3 for the holiday. Medium drinks, candy, and popcorn will also be $3 each.

Over 3,000 movie theaters across the country will participate in this one day event. Regionally, theaters from Walla Walla to Yakima are participating.

Find a full list of participating theaters and showtimes here.