Celebrate National hot Dog day with 'Hot Diggidy Dogs'

PASCO, WA - Wednesday, July 17th is National Hot Dog Day.

Hot Diggidy Dogs and Catering is a new business in Tri-Cities that opened in April 2019.

Brad and Nellie Asay (owners) say they started their business as a passion. "Brad really loves Hot Dogs after being in the military," said Nellie Asay describing how their passion started.

They are located at the TRAC in Pasco and they serve 10”beef hot dogs and all beef polish dogs.

When you buy a dog and say “Hot Diggidy Dog” and get a free bag of chips.

They are available to do large and small private and public events.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hotdiggidydogscatering/