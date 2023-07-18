TRI-CITIES, Wash. - July is National Ice Cream month. President Ronald Reagan proclaimed July as National Ice Cream month in 1984. He also established the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day.
Celebrating National Ice Cream Month with Sub Zero
Tags
Laynie Erickson
Morning Anchor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Currently in Kennewick
78°
Sunny
78° / 60°
12 PM
80°
1 PM
82°
2 PM
85°
3 PM
87°
4 PM
88°
Most Popular
Articles
- Child dies after choking on food at Costco in Kennewick
- Counselor charged in death of girlfriend in Kennewick
- Fire forces evacuations in Richland neighborhood
- Evacuations downgraded for fire in Goldendale
- Boardman fisherman missing in Columbia River
- Heavy equipment operation classes open to Washington students
- Remains of woman missing since 2019 found near Connell
- Driver crashes through wall in Kennewick
- Four-year-old hit by vehicle near Silver Beach Resort
- Suspect charged for murder of Pasco woman
Images
Videos
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
More from this section
© Copyright 2023 NBC Right Now 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.