KENNEWICK, WA - We're celebrating National Women's month and Washington Wine month. We spoke to three hard-working women in the wine industry who spoke about their experiences.
Amy Johnson, owner of Purple Star Winery, says she wouldn't be where she's out without her team. "We are successful women in wine, but there's women behind us on our team that make us look great and make us successful."
Some people have made the misconception that only men are owners and the root of the wineries. Kelly Hightower, from Hightower Cellars, says she's heard others make that mistake. "they assume that my husband, Tim, is the winemaker and I think, he always corrects them and says no actually we both make the wine."
It used to be rare to see women in leadership positions, but Shae Frichette, from Frichette Winery, tells me that is all changing and they should not be afraid of taking any big steps in their lives.
"Women are very capable, extremely capable. To see the faces of them representing this industry is important to me, and I think it's important to other women that feel like they don't have a place. They should know they do have a place."
They love getting to know the local community and it's currently the perfect time to go out and get to know them before the season starts picking up and more people start coming in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.