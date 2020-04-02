PASCO,WA - A new community initiative has emerged from Flatten the Curve Tri-Cities. 7pm.community is an innovative way to bring everyone together as a “covidgil” creating a nightly demonstration of togetherness and support at 7:00 p.m.
The Tri-Cities-based initiative is available in both English and Spanish builds off community demonstrations seen in other cities. This is a collaborative effort led by community members: Ana Ruiz and community organizer Adam Avenir.
