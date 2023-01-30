WASHINGTON, D.C.-
The Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded a total of $9,198,763 to the state of Washington through the Safe Streets for All Program.
Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation announced that 16 Washington communities will receive federal grants to help reverse the statewide increase in traffic deaths.
According to a press release from Senator Cantwell's office the Safe Streets for All Grant program helps local governments carry out plans and improvements to reduce traffic crashes and deaths.
Five communities in central and eastern Washington will be among the 16 receiving funds statewide through the grant program:
- The City of Ellensburg $160,000
- The City of Toppenish $ 80,000
- Kittitas County $429,504
- Walla Walla County $201,696
- The Spokane Regional Transportation Council $400,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.