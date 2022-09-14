YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Central Washington State Fair kicks off in Yakima on Friday, September, 23rd and runs through October, 2nd.
The fair will feature familiar favorites, as well as some new additions for 2022.
ADMISSION:
Adults-$14.50 on weekdays, $16 on the weekend.
Kids ages six to twelve-$9.50.
Kids under 5 are free.
NEW THIS YEAR:
Postcards you can sign and send to troops.
Angel wings around the fairgrounds for selfies.
Ax throwing.
Vendors will be set up inside the Sundome.
FOOD:
Familiar fair favorites will be available, as will new treats, such as fried ravioli and deep-fried mac and cheese.
6 new concessionaires will be set up.
RABBIT BARN COSTUME CONTEST:
On Sunday, September, 25th a costume contest will be held in the rabbit barn. Rabbit exhibitors will dress rabbits up in themed costumes to win prizes.
More information on the Central Washington State Fair and the entertainment schedule can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.