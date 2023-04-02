UNION GAP, Wash. -- The Central Washington Agricultural Museum kicked off its 2023 season yesterday with a wide range of activities and displays for visitors to enjoy.
The museum, located in Union Gap, is dedicated to preserving the region's history and culture of agriculture.
Visitors to the museum can take horse-drawn carriage rides through the grounds, explore collections of old tools, and learn about homesteading through a series of replicated pioneer buildings. The museum also offers educational tours and can host school field trips or personal events.
One of the highlights of the museum is the tractor displays and rides. Visitors can see and experience firsthand the evolution of the agricultural industry, from early steam-powered tractors to modern-day models. There is also a wood smith shop where visitors can see how early pioneers crafted their tools and furniture.
The Central Washington Agricultural Museum is open from 10 am to 4 pm Tuesday thru Sunday, and admission is free.
Visitors are encouraged to come and experience the museum's unique displays and learn about the vital role that agriculture has played in shaping the region's history and culture.
