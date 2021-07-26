YAKIMA, WA- The Central Washington Fair officials are in need of volunteers and staff for this year's fair this fall and will host a job fair this Wednesday, July 28th.
Fair officials will host the fair at the Modern Living Building at 1301 South Fair Avenue from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Those interested in a seasonal job inculding Guest Services, Maintenance and Janitorial Services, Ticket Takers & Sellers, Food Services, Crowd Management, Parking Sellers and Attendants need to bring the following:
· Complete an employment application
· On-site Interview
· If offered a job, you are required to pass a background check
· Please bring 2 pieces of documents to complete your I-9 Form. Examples of acceptable documents include: State issued ID, Driver’s License, Military ID, Birth Certificate, and Social Security Card.
· You will meet with a manager to confirm your schedule and receive orientation information
The Central Washington State Fair job fair is not the only time you can apply for a job. You can stop in at the State Fair Park to apply.
“The Fair is a great first job for gaining work experience for our youth and we hope to see lots of them at our upcoming job fair," said Kathy Kramer, President and CEO of Central Washington Fair.
The Central Washington Fair's "Celebrating Together Again" fair is scheduled to begin September 24 – October 3rd of 2021.