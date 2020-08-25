Central Washington State Fair Food Fest

YAKIMA, Wash. - With the cancellation of the Central Washington State Fair this fall, Yakima Federal will be hosting a drive-thru Fair Food Fest.
The Fair food fest will be a drive-thru fair food experience where visitors can come and order their favorite fair foods.
From Thursday, Sept. 17 -Sunday, Sept. 20th, nearly a dozen vendors will be at State Fair Park serving up fair classics such as Young Life burgers, funnel cakes, corn dogs, cotton candy, roasted corn, and more.
Customers are asked to enter State Fair Park via Gate 15 next to Pippins Stadium. The gates will open 1 hour before the event. Vehicles will then follow an assigned one-way route, with options to pull into different vendor areas.
To comply with the health department and safety measures, all customers must stay in their car throughout the Fair Food Fest Drive-Thru.
For a full menu and more details visit: