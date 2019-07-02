YAKIMA, WA - This year’s Central Washington State Fair will have two fun, furry mascots, greeting and entertaining fairgoers throughout the 10-day event. But what they don’t have are names for the fun-loving creatures.

So, fair officials are looking for a little assistance. They’d like to get the public’s assistance in naming the mascots.

Now, through a contest that is being run online, everyone has a chance to supply names for the two creatures. Just go to the fair’s website at www.fairfun.com, click on the “Name the Mascot” link and follow the instructions. Or go to https://smarturl.it/cwsf_mascots.

The winner of the contest will receive two fair admission passes, good for all 10 days of the fair, two ride wrist bands, and a parking pass for the 2019 fair. Entries are due July 10.

This year’s Central Washington State Fair is scheduled for September 20-29 in Yakima.