Central Washington State Fair sees historic sales in 2022

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Central Washington State Fair saw a 22% increase in attendance this year compared to 2021. This led to historic sales numbers in admissions, rides and food, reaching a five year high.
The CEO of the Fairgrounds Kathy Kramer said last year covid affected the fair and this year people started to come back.
"As you recall from last year we still did have mask restrictions and we had some capacity restrictions so that definitely had an impact," Kramer said.
The total amount of revenue is still being added up because several investments were made in the fairground property this year. Kramer said those investments need to be deducted from the fair profits. However, she said sales in all areas were high this year.
This is good news for the fairgrounds because they use fair profits to help host the rest of their events year round. For example, expanding educational programming.
Kramer said new staff was recently hired to help do this.
"With the school systems, we've got some pretty aggressive goals next year to increase the kids that come to our school tour program," Kramer said. "We want to make sure this community is more engaged and we want to help in facilitating that."
Kramer said planning the fair is a year long process, so much so, that planning for next year's fair has already begun. Kramer said staff is in the process of analyzing what attractions should be brought back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.