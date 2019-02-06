ELLENSBURG, WA - No one is injured after a frightening potential active shooter situation at Central Washington University in Ellensburg on Wednesday night.

NBC Right Now received word around 5:40 p.m. about a potential active shooter situation at Central Washington University. Initial reports indicated that the situation was happening near Lind Hall on the CWU campus. Authorities stated over the scanner that no injuries or victims have been reported as of 6:20 p.m.

The entire university campus was on lock down as authorities attempted to determine and locate the threat until 7:10 p.m., when campus police announced that the campus had been searched, all buildings had been secured, and the campus was determined safe.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. So far, no suspect or source of the threat has been determined.