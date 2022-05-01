Ellensburg, Wash. - Central Washington University honored over ten Gold Star Families Sunday afternoon.
The softball team presented the families with autographed softballs and a jersey before the game.
The jersey was to honor the loved ones of the families in attendance.
One family told me they had mixed emotions heading into the event, but as it unraveled, Laura Schactler says she felt a sense of relief.
She says it feels good to know our fallen heroes won't be forgotten, even during the tough days.
"If gives us a chance to talk about our sons, our fallen heroes because we never want them to be forgotten," says Laura, "sometimes we can talk about them and be fine and other times I can hardly breathe."
Other families tell me talking to one another about their fallen heroes helps get to know one another.
Some of which were CWU Alumni and others, close friends.
Laura says her son Captain Aaron Blanchard was close friends with the nephew of another Gold Star Family, also a CWU Almuni.
Families hope this will continue in the years to come, showing the community their fallen heroes, won't be forgotten.
