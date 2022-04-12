ELLENSBURG, WA - April is sexual assault awareness month and Central Washington University is participating in the National Clothesline Project, which allows each t-shirt created to tell a different story.
The purpose of the clothesline project is to increase awareness of sexual assault and allow victims to feel they have support.
"We know that sexual assault is very common in our society," said Katie Parks the Health Promotion Coordinator for Violence Prevention and Response at Central Washington University. "1 in 6 American women will experience sexual assault at some point in their lifetime and so the whole goal of sexual assault awareness month is to bring awareness to this issue in our society and also to talk about the efforts we can take to support survivors of sexual assault and also prevent sexual assault from happening."
Nationally, 13% of all graduate and undergraduate students experience sexual assault of some kind, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, otherwise known as RAINN.
One in four college women has survived rape or attempted rape in their lifetime, according to One in Four, a non-profit organization dedicated to the prevention of rape. That's why CWU wanted to participate in the visual display to increase awareness of the impact of violence and abuse and honor survivors' strength.
"It can just be a way of expressing this thing that they went through and how they are working towards healing and finding hope," said Parks. "Finding peace and finding support from others as well."
I spoke with a student at CWU who told me they have been through sexual harassment, so knowing resources are available to students helps when his friends can't be there for him.
"It's always good to know that there is a place to go to like if you have nowhere else to go and you just need immediate resources for anything it's good to know the wellness center is right here in the SURC," said Brian McDarment an Accounting Major at CWU. "But for me personally, I have a good network of friends, so that's where I would typically turn to first."
McDarment said a good support system is something everyone needs to get through tough situations.
"No matter what you're going through there's a lot of mixed emotions but you don't have to figure out everything on your own you can always reach out to somebody whether it's a close friend or even someone who's you know," said McDarment. "Like someone at the wellness center who's specifically trying to help people in those situations. Just reach out and somebody who is capable and has those skills can help you out and carry some of that burden for you."
Recently, sexual assault has been talked about more in society, some students say bringing up sexual assault was a taboo topic before, so it is nice to see CWU is recognizing it.
"It was frond upon for that person and not the other person and I'm glad that it's like turning around and people are trying to be like 'hey maybe we should stop this' you know? It's not a good look on anybody," said Jessica Perrine a Graphic Design major at CWU. "Especially since the person who gets assaulted, it's not even their fault."
With the clothesline project, each shirt is made by a survivor of violence or by someone who has lost a loved one to violence, the clothesline project will be displayed all month in the SURC.
Resources at CWU:
CWU Prevention, Advocacy, Training, and Healing (P.A.T.H.)
- 509-963-3213
- PATH@cwu.edu
- Free, confidential advocacy for CWU students who have been impacted by interpersonal violence (sexual assault, domestic violence, intimate partner violence, stalking, and/or harassment)
CWU Student Counseling Services
- 509-963-1391
- Free, confidential counseling for CWU students
- https://timely.md/schools/index.html?school=wildcatcare365&
- Free, virtual counseling for CWU students
Resources for Ellensburg & Yakima:
Aspen Victim Advocacy Services
- 24/7 Hotline (Kittitas County): 509-925-9384
- 24/7 Hotline (Yakima County): 509-452-9675
- Free, confidential advocacy available in Kittitas and Yakima Counties
Resources in Tri-cities:
The Support, Advocacy & Resource Center (SARC)
(509) 374-5391
Resources Nationally:
Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN)
- 24/7 Hotline: 1-800-656-4673
- Live chat: www.rainn.org
- Free, confidential hotline for anyone who has experienced sexual assault
National Domestic Violence Hotline
- 24/7 Hotline: 1-800-799-7233
- Live chat: www.thehotline.org
- Free, confidential hotline for anyone who has experienced domestic violence
National Sexual Violence Resource Center
- www.nsvrc.org/saam
- Information about how to get involved during Sexual Assault Awareness Month
