Central Washington University student found dead in dorm room

ELLENSBURG, Wash. —
Students at Central Washington University got an email from President James Wohlpart about a fellow student dying on campus.
According to the email, the student was found in their dorm room and seemed to have died of natural causes.
We reached out to the Kittitas County Coroner, he tells us an official autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
CWU us offering support for those in need via Student Counseling Services.
President Wohlpart says, "We will be in touch with faculty and staff that worked closely with the student in order to provide them the support they need."
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
