ELLENSBURG, WA- A Central Washington State University student has tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Kittitas County Public Health Department was notified that the test results for the suspected case of novel coronavirus in Kittitas County came back negative. The patient is stable and is no longer under isolation.

KCPHD and Central Washington University will continue to work closely together to reach out to students, families, and personnel that were involved.

“We are thrilled that the CWU student is feeling well, that the test results returned negative, and our community partners worked so closely with us, “states Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “A negative test result is a reminder that public health will continue to respect the balance of preventing the spread of disease with limiting a person’s freedom of movement.”

Novel coronavirus will continue to be monitored. For more information about novel coronavirus visit DOH at www.doh.wa.gov. For updated local information call the Kittitas County Public Health Department at 509-962-7515.