ELLENSBURG, WA — Central Washington University will “Light It Blue” Wednesday night in recognition of our local health care professionals and essential staff who are giving their all during the COVID-19 pandemic. Barge Hall will continue to glow blue each night through April 30 from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m.
What: Barge Hall will be illuminated by blue lights.
When: Wednesday, April 15 at 9 p.m. Lights will turn on at precisely 9 p.m. for great video and photo opportunities.
Where: Front of Barge Hall, 400 East University Way, Ellensburg.
Why: In support of the larger “Light It Blue” national campaign to show support for our local health care professionals and essential staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Media are encouraged to cover the lighting event. However, they must adhere to social distancing guidelines. University personnel associated with the overall campaign, and the Barge Hall lighting, in particular, will be available for intervie