LACEY, Wash.- CenturyLink has been fined $1,315,000 for a 2018 911 outage that affected all of Washington for two days.
The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) found that CenturyLink violated state law when it could not complete at least 13,000 911 calls.
According to a UTC press release announcing the fine CenturyLink's outage was due to a preventable error and network design. At the time of the outage on December 27, 2018 CenturyLink was in the process of moving out of its contract of providing 911 services.
CenturyLink is no longer the state's 911 provider.
According to UTC's press release the severity of the penalty reflects the potential life-threatening impact of 911 outages for Washington residents.
