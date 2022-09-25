Ceremony held to remember those that died fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan

RICHLAND, Wash. -
People from all over the Pacific Northwest came together Saturday and Sunday for the 17th Time of Remembrance Ceremony.
They gathered to remember people that died serving in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Saturday a vigil was held. On Sunday, families got together for a ceremony to remember those that died at Flat Top Park.
The founder of time of remembrance, Shirley Schmunk, said she lost her son in 2004 and started the event in 2007.
"I just thought they've got to be hurting as much as I do, and they were, and so I thought if I could bring people together, even if we didn't say anything at least we were together and we knew how each other felt," Schmunk said.
She helped organize the event for the last sixteen years and said she's learned a lot from families.
"This is my last year as the coordinator for it but I really do hope that somebody will continue carrying it on," she said.
The Time of Remembrance Committee will hold a meeting to see if the event will continue and who will organize it in the future according to Schmunk.
Former Secretary of State General James Mattis spoke at the event and he said, "Their loss remains a heart wrenching tragedy for their families, their friends, and their comrades. These lives that have been taken so young, even years later, years and years later, their memory triggers a sledge hammer blow to our hearts."
After the ceremony people walked along the 375 banners of soldiers put up in the grass.
The Zamora family has been coming for 10 years to remember Sergeant Roberto Zamora.
His wife Ashley Zamora said, "I want to be able to talk about him to other people without them feeling like, ‘oh I'm so sorry, feeling bad for you.’ Like, that's not what I want, I want to remember the good memories. The time he served. The laughs that we had."
