CG Public House holds drive-thru Asparagus Festival

KENNEWICK, WA- A new Tri-Cities tradition the Asparagus Festival was canceled this year because of the Coronavirus. Although the 4th annual event is no longer happening this year at it's normal location that didn't stop CG Public House from stepping up and hosting their own version with a twist, making it a drive thru festival.
"Our whole idea here is to sell deep fried asparagus and some other asparagus things like our soup and pasta and do it so people don't have to get out of their cars," said Steve Simmons the co-owner of CG Public House.
It wasn't just to sell asparagus it also helps other businesses. Several businesses got to set up shop around the drive-thru and sell their products as well, like Kennewick Flower Shop who had to close down when the pandemic first started. Now with Asparagus Festival, they can get back to reaching customers.
"It's not the same value and money maker for our regular business but just doing what we can and more to keep in contact with people," said Jennie Oldham the store's manager.
Other businesses like Layered Cakes rely on big events such as weddings for their business. With those big events not being able to happen, they can still bring in revenue by selling their products at the festival.
"Something like this is a big deal for us this would be similar to having a wedding having all these people come through and be able to sell a larger amount," said Concetta Gulluni the Co-Owner and baker at Layered Cake Artistry.
CG Public House has plans of hosting the festival every Saturday until Gov. Jay Inslee's stay at home order is lifted.