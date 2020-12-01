CG Public House local Holiday drive-through market

KENNEWICK, WA - On Saturday December 5, 2020 from 10am until 2pm CG Public House will celebrate the Christmas season with an imaginative holiday market in their parking lot (9221 W. Clearwater, Kennewick WA 99336)
As the Covid-19 pandemic has shut down restaurants for a second time, creative efforts to maintain social distancing will be practiced with a host of eleven local vendors to celebrate Christmas.
The community is invited to come to purchase fun crafts, food spices, cotton candy, masks, jewelry, cotton apparel, and lots of creative items.
All guests will be asked to remain in their cars and the vendors will sell products to them via the car window to maintain no contact and social distancing.
The cars will drive around the building to visit all the vendors including CG before pulling out and leaving.