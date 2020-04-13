KENNWICK, WA - On Thursday April 16, 2020 1pm-7pm CG Public House will celebrate asparagus season with an imaginative twist in their parking lot (9221 W. Clearwater, Kennewick WA 99336)

As the Covid-19 pandemic has shut down restaurants, creative efforts to maintain social distancing has become a way of life. Faced with these challenges, CG is organizing a drive up asparagus festival along with a host of other vendors to celebrate the local asparagus season.

CG will be featuring deep fried asparagus, raw asparagus, cream of asparagus soup, asparagus stuffed chicken, bottles of wine, cocktail kits and more.

All guests will be asked to remain in their cars and the vendors will sell products to them via the car window to maintain no contact and social distancing.

The cars will drive around the building to visit all the vendors including CG before pulling out and leaving. Customers are encouraged to decorate their cars to compete for a grand prize of games, movies, certificates and candy valued at $100.

Trucks and Auto Auctions in Pasco will be bringing some classic cars to showcase the classic car auction taking place in the fall.

Vendors will include:

· CG Public House

· Frost me Sweet

· Baum’s House of Chocolate’s

· Kennewick Flower Shop

· Trucks and Auto Actions