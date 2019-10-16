RICHLAND, WA - Another person has died at the Hanford Site... the second in as many weeks.

The CH2M Hill Company sent out a letter to employees Wednesday afternoon about a death at the Plutonium Finishing Plant. Grief counseling support will be available for workers.

Benton County Sheriff's deputies say they were called out to the site at about 2 p.m. Wednesday. They say the cause of death is unknown at this time.

This article will be updated with information as it becomes available.

Just last week, another person died on the site in a head-on car crash. You can read more by clicking here.