A brutal winter storm has knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted nearly 1,500 U.S. flight cancellations. Few places were untouched by the wild weather, some at the opposite extreme. Record highs were set from the mid-Atlantic states down through Florida. Powerful winds were the biggest problem in California, toppling trees and power lines. By Wednesday afternoon, more than 88,000 customers in the state were without electricity. The potential ice storm has power company officials on edge. Nearly 1,500 line workers are ready to be deployed if the ice causes outages in the Detroit area.