BELLEVUE, WA - Chairman Heimlich, from the Washington State Republican Party, released the following statement after news broke of Washington ESD Commissioner, Suzi LeVine, taking a job assisting states with unemployment benefits under the Biden Administration.
Full Statement Below:
"Today's news of Democrat mega-donor Suzi LeVine departing the ESD to assume a role in the Biden Administration assisting states with unemployment benefits should come as great news for all Washingtonians who paid the price for her inept leadership here at home – Unfortunately, it is horrible news for the country.
"After losing more than $650 million of taxpayer money to a Nigerian fraud scheme, struggling Washingtonians waited months for their first unemployment check. The situation was so bad the National Guard had to be called in to clean up her mess... and she gets a promotion?
"This nonsensical and alarming appointment should come as a warning to the American people. President Joe Biden, Like Jay Inslee, cares more about rewarding his political donors than hardworking Americans."