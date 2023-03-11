Chairs sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls are recalled after injuries are reported in 10 cases
- Dennis Romero
-
- Updated
Office chairs sold at U.S. discount retailers and home goods stores have been recalled after consumer safety regulators said they can break and cause injuries.
The recall is being undertaken in cooperation with TJX Companies Inc., which sold the $60 to $70 chairs at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense stores, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
The recall covers nearly 82,000 chairs, it said, adding that 1,000 more may have been sold in Canada.
The CPSC said in a March 2 statement that it has fielded 12 reports describing the back of the chair’s breaking or detaching from its base. Injuries from bruises to a concussion were reported in 10 of the cases, it said.
They came in white, black, gray, floral, pink, orange, navy, light blue, brown, mint and cream colors and were upholstered with velvet, linen, woven fabric or vinyl, the commission said.
They have labels that say “ANJI GUOTAI Furniture Co. Ltd.” and “Made in China,” it said. Affected product numbers, printed on hanging tags on the chairs, can be found on the commission’s website.
Consumers can take the chairs, sold from June 2019 to December 2022, to any Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods or Homesense store for full refunds, the CPSC said. In the meantime, purchasers are asked not to use them.
Those unable to take them to TJX retailers can call a line set up by the company to get instructions about how to get full refunds, the commission said.
TJX Companies said in an emailed statement that “product safety is very important to us” and encouraged people with the chairs to participate in the recall.
