YAKIMA, Wash.- Farmworkers are invited to share their concepts and ideas about how to pick cherries better this harvest season.
The nonprofit Semillero de Ideas, or the Idea Nursery in English, is offering a $1000 prize to the worker who has the best idea to improve how cherry picking happens.
The challenge will run from June 20th to July 15th according to a press release announcing the challenge. Agricultural workers are invited to submit an idea that helps improve the efficiency and quality of the harvesting process. All they need to do is send their idea via WhatsApp or through a private message on Facebook.
"There are thousands of workers picking cherries right now across Eastern Washington," said Alexia Estrada, Director of Operations for Semillero de Ideas. "We know that they have a multitude of ideas about how to pick cherries in ways that improve the quality of work for themselves and increase productivity for their employer.
Cherry harvesters should explain how they achieve better and more efficient cherry picking through a tool, a process, or any innovation in the field. Submissions, ideas and inventions can be submitted to 509-947-7630, the Facebook page is SemilleroDeIdeas/CentroDeInnovaciónDeCampesinos.
More information on the innovation challenge is available through Semillero de Ideas and workshops, tools and support are available.
