KENNEWICK, Wash.- Professional Bull Riders will take over the Toyota Center in September for the Challengers Series' PBR Tri-Cities Classic.
The two-night event billed as a "David vs. Goliath showdown" will showcase premier bull riders with a chance to qualify for the championship in Las Vegas.
September's event will be the third time ever that the Toyota Center has hosted the PBR after the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour in 2021, and last year's Challenger Series.
Cody Casper of Newport won the inaugural Tri-Cities Classic with a perfect performance in three attempts.
Utah's Bill Henry won the 2022 Classic to claim his first PBR title.
2023's Challenger Series will begin on September 8 at 8 p.m. with the second day beginning at 7 p.m. on September 9. 35 riders will get a chance to compete on each day, with the Top 10 getting one more round to determine who will be named champion.
Tickets for the event go on sale April 24 online or at the Toyota Center Box Office.
