KENNEWICK, WA – The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with STCU, is launching a free webinar series for businesses owners to stay informed of important business topics during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Ask the Experts: Responding to COVID-19" is planned as an 11-week program, with at least one webinar scheduled per week. The webinar will be viewable on Zoom and Facebook Live. Each webinar will be archived and uploaded at tricityregionalchamber.com.
The first webinar is scheduled for Monday, March 30 from 11 am – 12 pm. The topic is “Navigating Open Enrollment and the Insurance Marketplace.” The speaker is Victoria Wink, Benefit Account Manager at Basin Pacific Insurance + Benefits. More information, including the Zoom conference call info, can be found at tricityregionalchamber.com/asktheexperts.
The “Ask the Experts: Responding to COVID-19" series is one of the resources launched by the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce in order to help the Tri-Cities business community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the Chamber launched the Tri-Cities: Open for Business initiative, featuring a comprehensive website featuring special service offers, food and drink pickup options, small business resources, and much more, in order to help Chamber members get the information they need during this crisis. The website, which is updated daily, can be found at TCOPENFORBUSINESS.com