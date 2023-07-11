KENNEWICK, Wash.- The 2023 Vote for Business Primary Candidate Questionnaire, a business-focused voter’s guide for the region, is now available from the Tri-Cities Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber of Commerce does not endorse any candidates, however, the questionnaire highlights local candidates and how their positions align with local businesses according to a press release on the publication.
The questionnaire includes responses from candidates for City Council in Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and West Richland and Commission candidates for the Port of Benton, Port of Kennewick and Port of Pasco.
