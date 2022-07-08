Change of command ceremony held at Walla Walla USACE

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District held a changing of command ceremony at 10 a.m. on July 8, transferring the district to a new commander. Lieutenant Colonel ShaiLin KingSlack assumed command from Lieutenant Colonel Richard T. Childers, who was district commander for two years.
The ceremony was officiated by Colonel Aaron L. Dorf. KingSlack now oversees more than 800 engineers and professionals in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Nevada, Wyoming and Utah.
From Elk Grove, California, KingSlack received her Bachelor of Science in Chinese Mandarin and German in 2004 at the U.S. Military Academy. In 2008, she received her Master of Science in Engineering Management from the University of Missouri Institute of Science and Technology.
KingSlack was commissioned through the USMA in May 2004 and served as the Construction Officer of the 864th Engineer Battalion operations shop in Ft. Lewis. She was deployed to Afghanistan in 2005, serving as a Vertical Construction Platoon Leader for Operation ENDURING FREEDOM. She returned to serve as Chief in the I Corps Central Tasking Office.
In 2008, KingSlack was deployed again, serving as the Engineer Equipment Officer in the 18th Engineer Brigade during Operation Iraqi Freedom. She followed the assignment by taking command of Headquarters and Headquarters Company.
KingSlack went on to serve as the Real Property Officer in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff Engineers, U.S. Army Europe. In this role, she was responsible for coordinating the maintenance and accountability of over $63 million of U.S. Army Europe property. She then joined the USACE Europe District, serving as a Project Engineer in Germany and as the Advanced Commander Forward Engineer Support Team. In this role, she trained and deployed 14 members to Jordan for CENTCOM Forward - Jordan.
Additionally, she served in the USACE headquarters, working her way to Deputy Commanding General. Then in Fort Belvoir, she worked her way to Executive Officer of the USACE 249th Engineer Battalion. Following this accomplished career, she entered the Command and General Staff Fellowship Program and served in the Department of State Office of Chinese and Mongolian Affairs. Most recently, KingSlack was Deputy Commander for the USACE Portland District.
Her lengthy military career has awarded her six Meritorious Service Medals, four Army Commendations Medals, an Army Achievement Medal, the Afghanistan and Iraq Campaign medals, the Combat Action Badge and the Bronze Order de Fleury Medal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.