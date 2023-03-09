OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington state Fire Marshal's Office is reminding everyone to test their smoke alarms when they move their clocks forward for daylight saving time, which starts on Sunday, March 9.
Recommended smoke alarm safety tips from the Washington state Fire Marshal's Office:
- Install smoke alarms in every sleeping area of your home and test them once a month.
- Use interconnected smoke alarms so that if one sounds they all sounds.
- Alarms with flashing lights and bed shakers should be used by those with hearing disabilities.
- If the alarm chirps in a smoke alarm with a non-replaceable battery replace the entire smoke alarm right away.
- Use the proper recommended battery for the smoke detectors in your home.
