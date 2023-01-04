RICHLAND, Wash.-
Chaplaincy Health Care is starting a new free educational seminar series in 2023.
"Third Thursdays at Three" will be be hour-long presentations designed to provide the community with information and tools to plan for the future and to live their best lives.
“People often don’t know where to begin when planning for the future, and it can feel scary and uncertain, said Laurie Jackson, Chaplaincy Healthcare C.E.O.
The seminars start at 3 p.m. and are open to all community members. Seminar topics include Advance Care Planning, What is Hospice, Your Medicare Questions Answered, Estate Planning, Grief and Loss, and more.
The first Third Thursday at Three is on Thursday, January 19. Third Thursdays at Three take place at Chaplaincy’s Administrative Offices in Richland, 1480 Fowler St., Richland, WA 99352.
“We are so excited to offer this resource to our community," said Jackson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.