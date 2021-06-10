KENNEWICK, WA - Chaplaincy Cork's Place, a non-profit organization in Kennewick, provides mental health resources, classes, and support groups for those suffering from the loss of a loved, whether by natural causes or suicide.
"People who lose a loved one to suicide are actually at a higher risk for suicide." says Program Manager, Brandy Hickey.
Which is why, along with their health partners who conducts prevention classes to suicide, Hickey and her staff believe postvention in the aftermath of death and loss, is just as or even more important.
"So many kids or even parents are traumatized by the grief and may not know how to process it or talk about it. So that's where we come in." says Isabel Islas.
Amidst a pandemic of COVID-19 also is the epidemic of a mental health crisis. Hickey stated that in her meetings with other behavioral health analysts and professionals, they've learned that for every 4,500 people in Tri-Cities, there's only one therapist. A scary notion in regards to the emergent and high need for mental health support.
Classes are given to both children and parents/caregivers. These classes happen about twice a month. On average, Chaplaincy Cork's Place has about 200 people registered in their classes which don't even include their growing wait list, in-school programs, and other resources.
"Are classes are very expressive where children can take the lead to process their grief and emotions." says Hickey.
Classes include rooms with different activities such as arts and crafts rooms, rooms with stuffed animals, a pretend hospital, a padded room with a punching bag, and a room covered in 18 years worth of splattered paint, something Hickey calls "the room of 18 years of grief."
"Each wall has layers and layers of handprints, paintings, and names." says Hickey, which she describes all represent healing.
"One of our girls who hadn't been talking for months after her mom died kept painting these purple flowers. Until one day she told us 'purple is my mom's favorite color, I can't wait to tell my dad.' Then she said, 'today, my favorite part of the day was realizing my mom is always with me." says Hickey.
Volunteers themselves have also experienced their own forms of grief and loss either by natural causes or by suicide.
"I used to be a student here in these programs. And I saw how much it helped me and my brother with my loss and then I came back to volunteer here. It felt like something I had to do do give back to the community." says Isable Islas, who is now on staff.
Many of their clients have stayed with them their whole lives.
To learn more about Chaplaincy Cork's Place and sign up for their services, go to their website here.