Chaplaincy Grief Care Holds “Drive-In” Remembrance Event for Pregnancy and Infant Loss

RICHLAND, WA – October is pregnancy and infant loss remembrance month.
Chaplaincy Grief Care will hold a “drive-in” remembrance event in honor of the month and all the babies who have gone too soon. The event is Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will be held at Events at Sunset, located at 915 Bypass Hwy, Richland, WA 99352, in the parking lot.
The event includes a short program including a mother who shares her story, a special song and a balloon release in honor of each baby remembered. Each participant will receive a remembrance ribbon keepsake, a candle, and a gift bag with pre-packaged treats.
The event is open to the public and is family friendly. It is intended for anyone who has experienced a loss whether it was recent, or years ago, early in pregnancy, or in infancy. Masks are required and social distancing between family groups will be encouraged.
This event is hosted by Chaplaincy Grief Care’s support group “Gone Too Soon”, which meets every second Thursday of the month, from 6:30-8pm via virtual platform. For more information about the event or the support group call Aggie at (509)430-4204.